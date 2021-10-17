Deborah Meaden reveals whether she has profited from Dragons’ Den investments

Deborah Meaden

Deborah Meaden has said she has seen a positive return on the investments she has made during Dragons’ Den.

The businesswoman and television personality told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs she is “certainly on the up side” after investing just under £5 million through the show.

Meaden, 62, has appeared on the BBC business programme since its third series in 2006.

Deborah Meaden (Jonathan Brady/PA)

When asked if she had turned a profit during that time, she said: “Yes I have. Actually my first business I ever invested in, they have returned all my money and I’m still invested in them.

“Some businesses you kind of stay with for life, some businesses are quick turnaround. Some businesses are in the middle of their growth.

“Some of the businesses I invested in two or three years ago are on a stratospheric journey but they haven’t actually exited yet.

“But certainly I’m on the up side.”

Dragons’ Den sees budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a room of experienced businesspeople in a bid to secure investment.

Meaden said that as an investor it is “wonderful to see people’s lives change”.

She added that successful entrepreneurs carry on working when they have earned enough to stop “because they like to see these little seeds grow into something huge”.

Meaden also revealed that since starring in Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 she has continued to dance regularly.

“The day I can’t dance is the day I might as well give up,” she said.

Meaden added: “My husband did the most lovely thing during Strictly and he took up dancing lessons, because he could see how much I was loving it and he thought, ‘Well when it’s over for her, it’s over’.

“Since I came out of Strictly we kept up with it and we actually went over to Buenos Aires to learn Argentine tango from the Argentines. It was absolutely amazing.”