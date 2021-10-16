Channel 4’s star-studded Stand Up To Cancer Night raises almost £25m

The Wanted's Tom Parker performing

Channel 4’s star-studded Stand Up To Cancer Night has raised almost £25 million.

The fundraiser featured a musical performance from Ed Sheeran, Olivia Colman acting in a sketch and a tribute to the late comedian Sean Lock, who died of cancer earlier this year aged 58.

The Wanted singer Tom Parker also appeared in the programme to discuss his experience of living with a brain tumour.

Stand Up To Cancer’s official Twitter account revealed £24,725,246 was raised by Friday night.

Thanks to your donations, we’ve raised an INCREDIBLE £24,725,246 to help fund life-saving cancer research. THANK YOU! ?? #StandUpToCancer pic.twitter.com/BfSwIJ87u7 — Stand Up To Cancer UK (@SU2CUK) October 15, 2021

During the programme, Parker shared his advice for other cancer patients.

“I think you have just got to have a positive mindset,” he said.

“I think cancer can consume you very quickly and very easily.

“You know, there was a time at the start of this journey where I couldn’t really get out of bed.

“I was just so consumed by cancer and it wasn’t the physical side of things, it was the mental side of things really.

“All I was thinking was I was going to die, what’s the point in getting out of bed.”

Ed Sheeran (Jonathan Brady/PA)

During the programme, Sheeran also played an adapted version of his song Bad Habits which urged viewers to donate to Stand Up To Cancer.

A special edition of Celebrity Gogglebox also featured celebrities including actor Michael Sheen and his girlfriend Anna Lundberg, comedians Aisling Bea and Robert Delaney and Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas and his mother Diana.

Rapper Aitch and England footballer Kalvin Phillips also appeared in the segment.

Former One Direction star Harry Styles also gave viewers a sneak peak into his everyday life as excerpts of him performing household chores were played to viewers.

Sir Tom Jones also delivered a musical tribute to his late wife Linda, who died from cancer.