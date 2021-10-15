Ore Oduba and wife Portia share baby news

National Lottery Awards 2019 – London

Ore Oduba’s wife Portia has given birth to their second child.

The pair announced the news on social media on Friday, with Oduba sharing an image of the newborn clutching his finger.

The baby girl has been named Genie.

Oduba wrote on Instagram: “Been dreaming about you… Welcome, Genie our perfect little girl.”

Portia added: “Our baby girl… You’ve completed us Genie Oduba.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Oduba already shares son Roman, who was born in 2018 with his TV researcher wife.

The pair have been married since 2015.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, Portia previously recalled telling their son he was to become a big brother.

Ore Oduba (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “We waited until we had the scan picture to tell him. We showed him and said: ‘Mummy’s got something in her tummy. What do you think it is?’

“He looked a bit confused and said ‘Chocolate eggs?’ I was like, ‘That’s true – but no, it’s a baby’.