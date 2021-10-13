Sir Elton John secures chart record with a top 10 single across six decades

What!? Two tracks in the @billboard 100, #2 in the UK Charts, UK’s most downloaded single for three weeks now and 40 million monthly listeners on @spotify ??

After all, you certainly know how to warm up my Cold Heart ?#ColdHeart #afterall #oneofme #thelockdownsessions pic.twitter.com/2iOYKlspLI

— Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 29, 2021