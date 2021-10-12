Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt joins Dancing On Ice contestant line-up

Kimberley Wyatt

Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt is the latest celebrity to sign up for Dancing On Ice.

The American dancer and singer, 39, joins the already-announced line-up of Love Island star Liberty Poole, rugby player Ben Foden and Regan Gascoigne, the son of footballer Paul Gascoigne.

Other famous faces who have signed up include Paralympian Stef Reid, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays star Bez, Olympic BMX rider Kye Whyte, singer Rachel Stevens and former Strictly professional Brendan Cole.

You heard it here first!?@pussycatdolls @KimberlyKWyatt jumps on showbiz news with @ImAshleyRoberts to tell us she's signed up for @dancingonice ??⛸ Good luck Kimberly! pic.twitter.com/Jgn7fXW474 — Heart (@thisisheart) October 12, 2021

She told Heart Breakfast: “I have signed up for Dancing On Ice!

“I’m nervous, that ice is going to hit hard.

“I’m just excited to see what I can do on there. I’m up for a challenge!”

Wyatt will also make her theatre stage debut in 2022, appearing as press secretary Kate Compton in Hilary Bonner’s political thriller Dead Lies.

She was previously a judge on the dance competition show Got To Dance from 2009 to 2014 and won BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef series in 2015.

The group released their comeback single in 2020 (Global Radio/PA)

The Pussycat Dolls were formed as a burlesque troupe in 1995 by choreographer Robin Antin, going on to release hits such as Don’t Cha, Buttons and Stickwitu.

The girl group, consisting of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta and Wyatt, later split in 2010 but reunited and released a comeback single, titled React, in 2020.

The group were due to embark on a world comeback tour this year, but the concerts were postponed due to the pandemic and have faced further delays.

Popstar and actress Kimberly Wyatt is the next celebrity confirmed to take part in Dancing On Ice 2022. Details – https://t.co/lwgY0sjPF2@dancingonice @itv pic.twitter.com/J0qyTJu5yE — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) October 12, 2021

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in the new year with 12 celebrities taking to the rink to impress the viewing public and judging panel.

However, John Barrowman, who joined the judging panel in 2019, will not be returning.

Earlier this year, he admitted exposing himself to colleagues.