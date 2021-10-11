Pink fends off competition from Madonna to top female music chart

Pink in concert

Pink has been named the most played female artist of the 21st century in the UK, in a chart compiled by music licensing company PPL.

The American star, who has had three number one albums in the UK, tops a list that includes global names such as Madonna and Lady Gaga.

Finding international fame with the release of her 2000 debut album Can’t Take Me Home, Pink has gone on to win three Grammys, seven MTV Video Music Awards and an Emmy.

Madonna (Ian West/PA)

Madonna comes in at number two on the chart following a four-decade career in which she has released hit records including True Blue, Ray Of Light and Music.

In third place is Katy Perry, whose third album Teenage Dream was one of the most popular of the 2010s.

Rihanna and Lady Gaga are fourth and fifth respectively.

The UK is represented by acts including Adele, who is in sixth place, and Little Mix, who claim ninth.

Adele’s second studio album 21 is one of the most successful releases of all time, selling more than five million copies and winning album of the year at the Grammys and the Brits.

Little Mix (Ian West/PA)

The singer is set to make her musical comeback next week with new single Easy On Me.

PPL’s chart marks the start of celebrations ahead of the fourth edition of National Album Day on Saturday October 16, which this year is celebrating female artists.

It was compiled from music usage and airplay data from UK radio stations and television channels.

Kylie Minogue, who ranked eighth, said it was “such an honour to be one of the UK’s most played female artists of the 21st century and to be in such great company!”

She added: “It’s mind-blowing to me and I’m so touched to know my music is continuing to be enjoyed by so many people.”

Peter Leathem, chief executive officer at PPL, said: “National Album Day is a fantastic platform to showcase the importance of the album format and PPL is proud to be part of the celebrations this year with our chart of the century’s most played female artists.

“This chart brings together an incredible array of talent who have recorded some of the UK’s favourite music, including a number of the biggest and most influential albums of all time.”

– The most played female artists of the 21st century in the UK: