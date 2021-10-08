Maisie Smith has filmed final scenes on EastEnders

Maisie Smith

Maisie Smith has filmed her final scenes for EastEnders, the BBC has announced.

The actress, 20, who plays Tiffany Butcher, joined the programme in 2008 at the age of six.

Her character will leave Walford towards the end of the year, according to a statement.

Maisie Smith (Matt Crossick/PA)

Tiffany will have a dramatic final few months, with the breakdown of her relationship with husband Keegan and the return of her brother Liam.

She filmed her final scenes for the soap on Friday.

Smith said: “It’s time to say farewell to Tiff!

“I’ve grown up on EastEnders since 2008 and have learnt from the best over the past 13 years.

“I’m very excited for my next challenge and thank the BBC for the opportunity they gave me as a six-year-old.”

Smith’s character, who is the daughter of Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) and Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), left the programme in 2014 before reprising her role in the soap in 2017.

Maisie Smith (Jack Barnes/BBC)

Jon Sen, executive producer of EastEnders, said: “We are all very sad to see Maisie leave.

“She’s been a wonderful company member during her time at EastEnders and it’s been a privilege to see her blossom into the star she is.

“She has created an iconic character in Tiff and the door is always open to her return.

“We wish her all the very best for her future projects.”