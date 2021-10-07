Tom Fletcher reveals surprising Harry Potter fact

Strictly Come Dancing 2021

McFly star Tom Fletcher has named Harry Potter star Tom Felton as the person he would want to play him in a biopic.

The singer, 36, said people confuse him and the actor, who played Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of JK Rowling’s books, and added: “We don’t correct them any more.”

Fletcher was speaking ahead of taking to the dance floor for Strictly Come Dancing’s movie week-themed routines this weekend.

Tom Felton at the world premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (Ian West/PA)

The musician and his partner Amy Dowden were absent from the BBC One show last Saturday due to having to isolate for 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

This week they will perform a jive to Chuck Berry’s Johnny B Goode ​from Back To The Future, which he said was his favourite film.

Discussing the movie which inspired his band’s name, he said: “It has everything you could possibly want, time travelling, the DeLorean, a mad scientist and a hero who can skateboard and play guitar. It’s the perfect film.”

He chose Back To The Future’s Marty McFly as the character he would most like to play, adding: “That film changed my life, we named our band after it. And it has an amazing soundtrack.”

I’ve been looking forward to learning to jive since signing up to Strictly so getting to do it dressed as Marty McFLY to the movie that changed my life…I’m living my childhood dream Saturday! CAN’T WAIT! pic.twitter.com/ff4ahwb8gM — Tom Fletcher (@TomFletcher) October 5, 2021

Actor Michael J Fox played teenager Marty McFly in the film trilogy, which sees him travel back in time using the DeLorean, a time-travelling car built by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown, played by Christopher Lloyd.

Fox was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s in 1991.

Other performances on Strictly this week will include a jive from Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin to Nicest Kids In Town as performed by James Marsden in the film Hairspray.