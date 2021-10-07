RuPaul’s Drag Race star praised for discussing her experience of living with HIV

It’s amazing to see @thecharitykase using her platform on @dragraceukbbc to educate people on the reality of HIV today.

It’s so important to know the facts on HIV and challenge attitudes towards the virus that are stuck in the 1980s.

HIV has changed. Tell Everyone. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/2gHrh4G6Ic

— Terrence Higgins Trust (@THTorguk) October 7, 2021