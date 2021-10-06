Idris Elba joined by wife and daughter at The Harder They Fall premiere

The Harder They Fall world premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021

Idris Elba was joined by his wife Sabrina and his daughter Isan at the red carpet premiere of his new film The Harder They Fall.

The event at the Royal Festival Hall as part of the BFI London Film Festival saw Elba, 49, wear a navy and black patterned suit jacket, which he paired with black trousers and a white shirt.

Idris Elba with his daughter Isan and wife Sabrina (Ian West/PA)

Sabrina opted for a white long-sleeved midi dress featuring cut-out sections, which she paired with matching white stilettos featuring gold straps.

Isan, whose mother is Elba’s ex-wife Hanne “Kim” Norgaard, stopped for the cameras wearing a red and grey plaid mini-dress.

Jay-Z (Ian West/PA)

The trio were seen posing together, and Idris and Sabrina shared a kiss.

Music superstar Jay-Z served as producer for the western about black cowboys, which tells a fictional story based on real-life figures from American history, and arrived at the event in black tie.

Rege-Jean Page (Ian West/PA)

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page, who has been touted as the next Bond, opted for a black blazer featuring cream detailing.

Meanwhile, Regina King, who stars in the film as the outlaw Treacherous Trudy Smith, donned a green sleeveless top and a pleated skirt.

Regina King (Ian West/PA)

Other stars walking the red carpet included Alesha Dixon and her husband Azuka Ononye, Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz.

Azuka Ononye and Alesha Dixon (Ian West/PA)