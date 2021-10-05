Stacey Solomon welcomes baby girl with Joe Swash on her birthday

Fashion Retold for NSPCC – London

Stacey Solomon has welcomed a baby girl with her fiance Joe Swash on her birthday.

The Loose Women and X Factor star, 32, announced the news on Instagram with a photo of her newborn daughter in a pink babygrow surrounded by the hands of her mum, dad and brothers.

She revealed that the baby girl had been born at their house in Essex, which they have dubbed “Pickle Cottage”.

The couple have been together since 2015 (Ian West/PA)

Solomon wrote on Instagram: “She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday.

“Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter…

“We all love you more than you could ever imagine.

“Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love.

“Thank you for the most incredible 9 months.

“Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…”

She also posted a series of images of her and Swash, 39, looking lovingly at their newborn daughter.

She announced she was pregnant in June (Matt Crossick/PA)

Solomon has been dating Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, since 2015.

The pair got engaged last Christmas at Pickle Cottage, but delayed their wedding after she announced her pregnancy in June.

Solomon and Swash also share a son Rex, while Solomon has two children from previous relationships and Swash has another son.

Famous friends sent their congratulations to the couple on social media, including Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague who wrote: “How incredibly special congratulations beautiful”.