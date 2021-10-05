Dancing On Ice 2022: The celebrity line-up so far

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

The star-studded line-up for the 2022 series of Dancing On Ice is gradually being unveiled.

The TV series will feature returning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

However, John Barrowman, who joined the judging panel in 2019, will not be back.

Here is a look at who has signed up so far:

– Liberty Poole

(Ian West/PA)

Fresh from appearing on Love Island, the waitress and marketing student from Birmingham will be taking to the rink.

The 22-year-old was coupled up with Jake Cornish in the latest series of the ITV dating show, but the pair called time on their romance and left the villa early.

“I grew up watching Dancing On Ice and my mum actually used to be a figure skater,” she said.

– Regan Gascoigne

The son of former England footballer Paul is a singer and dancer.

He said: “Obviously I dance and love dancing, but it’s the skill of this… I’ve always wanted to do it. Always! Ever since I was a kid!”

– Ben Foden

(Ian West/PA)

The former England rugby player, 36, was previously married to singer Una Healy and competed in Simon Cowell’s X Factor celebrity spin-off series in 2019.

“I’m quite competitive as well so I like the challenge of competing against others doing something that I’m not necessarily good at,” he said.

– Stef Reid

This winter I'm swapping my running blade ?‍♀️for a skating blade ⛸️!!! #DancingOnIce @dancingonice pic.twitter.com/n1R0rxUjt3 — Stef Reid MBE (@RunJumpStefReid) October 5, 2021

News of track and field Paralympian Reid, 36, joining the show was announced on Good Morning Britain.

She said: “I have some really exciting news. I’m going to be picking up a new sport this winter and it comes with a little bit of showbiz.

“I’m going to be a contestant on Dancing On Ice and it’s a little bit scary but I cannot wait!”

– Bez

(Yui Mok/PA)

The maraca-shaking dancer, famed for his onstage antics as part of Madchester-era band Happy Mondays, will discover if his moves translate to the ice rink.

The 57-year-old, whose real name is Mark Berry, said: “At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice.

“How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition, but they must have seen some potential in me.”

– Sally Dynevor

(Ian West/PA)

The Coronation Street star was the first celebrity skater to be announced.

The 58-year-old actress is known to viewers as ambitious Sally Webster in the long-running ITV soap, a part she has played since 1986.

Dynevor appeared on Lorraine to announce the news, saying: “This is a massive challenge. It really, really is.

“I’m not getting any younger. I’ve just got to take every opportunity I get so that when I’m old I can say, ‘You know what? I gave it a go’.”