The Queen congratulates Songs Of Praise on 60th anniversary

The Queen

The Queen has congratulated the makers of BBC programme Songs Of Praise as the show celebrates its 60th anniversary.

The message will be read out in Sunday’s episode of the religious programme, which is being recorded at Westminster Abbey.

Nearly 3,000 episodes of the programme have aired since its first transmission in 1961.

Today is our 60th anniversary! We celebrate with a hymn that we adopted as our very own, recorded in @Wabbey Sun 3 Oct @BBCOne #SongsOfPraise pic.twitter.com/kF4toIbDaf — BBC Songs of Praise (@BBCSoP) October 1, 2021

The Queen said: “For 60 years Songs Of Praise has drawn together congregations and BBC viewers throughout the United Kingdom in collective worship.

“During that time, the programme has shown Christianity as a living faith not only through hymns and worship songs, but also by featuring the many people who have put their faith at the centre of their lives.

“I congratulate Songs Of Praise and all those involved in the programme on its 60th anniversary.”

Aled Jones (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Aled Jones will be joined by past and present hosts including Katherine Jenkins, Sally Magnusson and David Grant.

Sunday’s programme will also feature “star guests and favourite hymns, as well as some special musical collaborations”, according to a statement.

Jones said: “I’ve been a Songs Of Praise presenter for over 20 years and it’s one of the biggest joys of my life.

“It’s an honour to be able to share uplifting stories of faith with our dear audience and to gladden hearts with music that means the world to me.

“Here’s to a future filled with wonderful Songs Of Praise!”