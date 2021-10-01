Meena’s murderous storyline to come to a chilling head on Emmerdale

Meena Jutla’s deadly storyline will come to a head on Emmerdale later this month and “not all our villagers will survive”, the show’s boss has promised.

The evil nurse, played by Paige Sandhu, will return to the Dales to pose a terrifying threat to the residents.

Producers have said upcoming episodes will offer “one of the most gripping and thrilling weeks in Emmerdale’s history”, with ambitious storytelling filmed across several locations and involving multiple “spectacular” stunts.

The episodes will see malevolent Meena fuelled by overpowering jealousy after suspecting there is more than meets the eye to boyfriend David Metcalfe’s (Matthew Wolfenden) friendship with Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins).

She makes cold-blooded attempts to have everything her own way on the path to a chilling climax to the story.

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks said: “This is Emmerdale at its most ambitious as we take viewers on an exhilarating journey through a series of showstopping stunts.

“As the twists and turns come thick and fast, viewers will be left on the edge of their seats, and with Meena at the heart of the story it means only one thing; not all our villagers will survive.

“Daring and audacious, this is Emmerdale like you’ve never seen before.”