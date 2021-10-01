Funeral of Gogglebox star Mary Cook takes place in Bristol

Mary Cook death

The funeral of Gogglebox star Mary Cook has taken place in Bristol.

The former hospitality worker died in August at the age of 92.

She had starred on the Channel 4 programme since 2016 alongside fellow Bristolian Marina Wingrove.

We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side. She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/xvrlC0gmVE — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) August 23, 2021

Cook’s funeral took place at South Bristol Crematorium on Friday.

Her granddaughter Nikki said in a statement: “My nan loved life and certainly wasn’t ready to leave.

“This radiated from her.

“She was a great singer, a great actress and as viewers saw she definitely enjoyed entertaining the nation over the last five years of fame that she had on Gogglebox.

“It was a very beautiful service with so many friends and family, nan would have enjoyed every minute of it.

“It was really special to hear nan’s songs throughout the service, especially her singing My Way, which was my mum and aunt’s favourite song of nan’s.

“My nan was… is… an amazing and inspiring woman who wanted to live forever and she will, of course, as she will live on through us and in our hearts.

“We should all be more like her, full of life, full of fun and full of love.”

A tribute from Marina to Mary. “My dearest friend Mary, treasured memories will last forever. Our laughs and giggles and our ups and downs will forever be in my heart. Deepest sympathies to Mary’s family. Love Marina” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wPKIuHm0wL — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) September 15, 2021

Eva, another of Cook’s granddaughters, sang Somewhere Over The Rainbow during the ceremony.

Before being invited to join Gogglebox, Cook and Wingrove became friends at a retirement village more than 10 years ago.

A picture of the pair together featured in the order of service for the funeral.

According to the St Monica Trust retirement home, where Cook and Wingrove lived, they were discovered by a researcher for Gogglebox during a trip to Asda.