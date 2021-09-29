Glamour modelling and reality TV shot Katie Price to fame

BUILD Series Event – London

A string of reality TV appearances and glamour modelling jobs made Katie Price a household name around the turn of the millennium, but she has since become equally well known for her troubled private life and brushes with the law.

The 43-year-old, also known as Jordan, has been warned she faces prison after pleading guilty to drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance following a crash near her home in Sussex.

Born in Brighton, East Sussex, on May 22 1978, Price began modelling clothes aged 13.

Katie Price in 2003 (Andy Butterton/PA)

She gained recognition in 1996 appearing as a glamour model on page three of the British tabloid newspapers and in the so-called lads mags, and was open about her use of plastic surgery.

In 2002, she featured on the September cover of the US edition of Playboy magazine before turning from modelling towards media work.

2004 saw her enter the Australian jungle as a contestant in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! where she met her future husband Peter Andre.

They became a golden media couple after their wedding at Highclere Castle, but by early 2009 the cracks in the relationship began to show and the pair announced their separation.

Price has published six autobiographical books and starred in a raft of reality shows about her life including Jordan, Katie & Peter, Signed by Katie Price and most recently Katie Price: My Crazy Life.

She returned to I’m a Celebrity in 2009 and was crowed winner of Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

Peter Andre and Katie Price in 2006 (Ian West/PA)

In January 2019, Price was disqualified from driving for three months after breaching the conditions of a previous driving ban in July 2018.

In December that year, she was declared bankrupt.

In February 2020, Price was given a driving ban after she was convicted of being nearly twice the limit while in charge of her bright pink Range Rover, which she later sold at auction.

In June, she was fined hundreds of pounds for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her ex-partner’s girlfriend and banned from contacting her after a row in a school playground.

She was due to stand trial at Horsham Magistrates’ Court but she changed her plea to guilty, admitting the row with Michelle Penticost – who went on to date her estranged husband Kieran Hayler – and her friend Andrea Quigley in the playground of a primary school near Price’s home.

On December 19 2020, her then on-off partner Kris Boyson was found not guilty of threatening a police officer following a row with paparazzi.

The charge had related to an incident on October 11 2018 after Boyson said Price became emotional while being “hounded” by two photographers outside his home, a court heard.

Katie Price and her son Harvey (Ian West/PA)

On Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to drink driving while disqualified and without insurance following a crash near her home in Sussex.

She was charged with driving while unfit to drive through drink, using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving while disqualified.

Her sentencing was deferred until December 15 to allow her to have treatment at the Priory Centre and speak to the probation service.

Price, who is engaged to Carl Woods, has been married on three previous occasions to singer Andre, cage fighter Alex Reid and Hayler.

She has five children – two with Hayler, two with Andre and a son from a relationship with Dwight Yorke.