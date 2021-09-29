Cardi B makes red carpet return three weeks after giving birth

Cardi B

Cardi B has made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth at Paris Fashion Week.

The hip-hop star, who welcomed her second child earlier this month, attended the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs in the French capital.

The 28-year-old wore a piece from the French fashion designer’s 1995 couture collection – a dramatic red-sequinned dress, cape and a ring of crimson feathers framing her face.

A second shot showed her without the cape and showcased a pair of matching red, elbow-length gloves.

She wrote: “Thank you @manfredthierrymugler for including me in such a historical night, the opening of your exhibit in Paris!

“Truly one of my favourite creative minds in the WORLD! I’m mind blown looking at your collections from over the years. A true Genius!”

In another image posted on Instagram, Cardi B was pictured wearing a black ensemble including a black breastplate featuring feather trim.

Cardi B announced the arrival of her second child three weeks ago, posting a picture of her cradling the new arrival – a son – in a blue blanket.

The rapper announced she was pregnant on stage at the BET Awards in June while performing alongside her rapper husband Offset, 29.

It was the second time that New York-born Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had revealed a pregnancy on TV.

In April 2018, she announced she was expecting her first child during a performance on Saturday Night Live.

Cardi B and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, began dating in 2017 and got married later that year.

Their relationship was rocked by reports of his cheating and Offset took to the stage at Cardi B’s Rolling Loud concert in 2018 to ask for forgiveness.