Britney Spears reacts to new documentary about conservatorship ahead of hearing

Britney Spears has said she “scratched her head a couple of times” watching one of the latest documentaries about her life.

The singing superstar has been the subject of two more films – Controlling Britney Spears, a follow-up to the Emmy-nominated documentary Framing Britney Spears, which brought renewed attention to Spears and her legal situation – and a CNN special project called Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle For Freedom, which were both released in the past week.

Meanwhile, the film Britney vs Spears launched on Netflix on Tuesday, the day before the latest court hearing into the controversial conservatorship controlling Spears’ life and money.

The musician did not specify which of the documentaries she had watched when she wrote on Instagram: “It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times !!!

“I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one…that’s the past!!!

“Number two…can the dialogue get any classier???

“Number three … wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part!!!”

The post accompanied a video of Spears posing for the camera, dressed in white shorts and a white cropped top.

She added: “Pssss wearing WHITE for NEW BEGINNINGS.”

Spears previously said she “cried for two weeks” after being embarrassed by the high-profile documentary Framing Britney Spears, which premiered in February and examined her meteoric rise to the summit of pop music and subsequent fall.

It looked at her mental health struggles from the mid-2000s, her treatment at the hands of the tabloid media and the conservatorship that has overseen her finances and personal affairs since 2008.