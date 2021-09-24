Fans celebrate release of Coldplay and BTS collaboration

The track, sung in English and Korean, was produced by Max Martin.

Coldplay and BTS have released their eagerly awaited single (James Marcus Haney/Heo Jae Young/Kim So Jung/PA))
Coldplay and BTS have released their eagerly awaited single My Universe alongside a lyric music video.

The ballad, sung in both English and Korean, sees Chris Martin duetting with the seven-member K-pop boy band over a dance-pop beat.

It was co-written by the groups and produced by Swedish songwriter and producer Max Martin, who has worked with acts including Britney Spears and Taylor Swift.

It will feature on Coldplay’s forthcoming ninth album Music Of The Spheres.

BTS’ fanbase, known as the Army, celebrated the release on social media, with a post on the band’s Twitter account liked more than 1.1 million times within five hours.

Two songs have previously been released from Coldplay’s forthcoming record, Higher Power and the 10-minute Coloratura.

Higher Power was premiered in May with the help of French astronaut Thomas Pesquet on board the International Space Station (ISS).

A special performance of the track featuring dancing alien holograms was sent up to Mr Pesquet, who gave the track its first play after midnight on board the ISS.

Coldplay currently hold the title of being the most nominated group at the Brit Awards, with 28 nominations in total and nine award wins.

BTS, one of the most popular and influential acts in world music, is made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Music Of The Spheres is released on October 15.

