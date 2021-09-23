Waterloo Road set to return to the BBC after six years

Waterloo Road

Waterloo Road is set to return to BBC One for the first time since 2015.

The drama series about a comprehensive will be set and made in Greater Manchester.

It is part of the broadcaster’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

Psst. We've heard a rumour going around school ? For more info, head over to ? https://t.co/lmJldnUnBL#WaterlooRoad pic.twitter.com/qJkiFDOJI7 — Waterloo Road (@WaterlooRoad) September 23, 2021

Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama, said: “Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post Covid Britain, from the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education.

“We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format, its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama, at a time when audiences across Britain need it most.

“And to be collaborating with the brilliant Cameron Roach and Wall To Wall on its return.”

The original award-winning series ran for 10 seasons from 2006 to 2015 and was an early venture for many actors, such as Bridgerton stars Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, Victoria’s Jenna Coleman and Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas.

The series, which was one of the most popular TV dramas in the UK while it aired, garnered new audiences after the boxset was released on BBC iPlayer in September 2019.

ALL 10 Seasons of #WaterlooRoad are now available for free on iPlayer! ? https://t.co/rAlhyQEISu — Waterloo Road (@WaterlooRoad) September 19, 2019

The revival plans to shine a spotlight on the challenges that teachers, parents and pupils face within the education system in the UK, with have become even more pronounced amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Cameron Roach, executive producer said: “I’m really thrilled to be working with the BBC and Wall to Wall, in re-igniting the iconic brand of Waterloo Road.

“The vital and urgent stories that are playing out in schools across the UK provide incredible and emotionally powerful themes, that we’re excited to bring to a new generation of fans.