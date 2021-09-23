Ronan Keating and wife Storm ‘worried sick’ after son taken to hospital

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm

Ronan Keating has said he and his wife Storm are “worried sick” after their son Cooper was taken to hospital.

The Boyzone star described his four-year-old son as “an absolute trooper” and said he was “blown away with his strength and charm”.

He revealed the news on Instagram alongside a picture of Cooper in hospital.

Keating, 44, wrote: “Not the 24hrs I had imagined. But ya never know what life has in store.

“This little guy is an absolute trooper. I’m blown away with his strength and charm.

“Mum & dad are a mess worried sick and he takes it in his stride.

“I am so incredibly grateful to the staff @chelwestft you guys rock.”

The Irish singer also shares a daughter Coco, who was born in March 2020, with the Australian-born fashion designer.

He also has Jack, 22, Missy, 20, and Ali, 16, from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly.

Keating currently co-presents The One Show alongside Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas and hosts a breakfast show on Magic Radio with Harriet Scott.

Friends and famous faces offered their support to the couple, including football stars Alan Shearer and Jamie Redknapp.