Sex And The City’s Kristin Davis: Willie Garson ‘beloved by our community’

Sex And The City actress Kristin Davis has said her co-star Willie Garson was “beloved by our entire community” and that they are “bereft without him”, following his death aged 57.

Garson was best-known for playing flamboyant talent agent Stanford Blatch, the close friend and confidante of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

He reprised the role in the two Sex And The City films and had been working on the HBO Max spin-off series And Just Like That.

Davis, who played Charlotte York in the hit New York-based drama, wrote on Instagram: “I first met Willie in 1995 on the spooky night-time set of the X-Files.

“He immediately made me laugh. Little did I know that we would have the joy of sharing Sex and the City + And Just Like That together.

“Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him.”

She also paid tribute to his “fearless commitment to single fatherhood” and said “nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen”.

Garson’s adopted son, Nathen, posted his own tribute to his father alongside a selection of photos and videos of their time together.

He wrote: “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.

“I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me.

“Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now.

“You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known.

“I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

Garson had reportedly been diagnosed with cancer. While Garson’s best-known character was a gay man, the actor was straight.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes in Sex And The City, also shared a tribute on Instagram, saying: “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and showbusiness lore. He was a consummate professional — always.”

Kim Cattrall, who won a Golden Globe for her turn as Samantha Jones, shared a tribute to Twitter, writing: “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo”

Michael Patrick King, executive producer of Sex And The City and And Just Like That, said Garson had been dedicated to his work even while ill.

He said: “The Sex And The City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson.

“His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That. He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

Mario Cantone played Garson’s on-screen partner in Sex And The City.

He said: “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

Chris Noth, who stars as Mr Big in the show, shared a photo of Garson and Parker with the caption “Willie” with a broken heart emoji.

Evan Handler, who played the husband of Charlotte York, Harry Goldenblatt, shared a similar photo and sent his love to the Sex And The City cast members, who he noted “will have exceptionally challenging days at work this week”.