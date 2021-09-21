Liam Gallagher cancels Belfast show after helicopter accident

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher has cancelled his upcoming performance in Belfast after injuring himself in a helicopter accident following the Isle of Wight Festival.

The former Oasis frontman tweeted a photo of his bruised face on Saturday afternoon and said he had fallen out of a helicopter after headlining the music event on Friday night.

He was due to perform at Belsonic festival in Ormeau Park, Belfast, this Friday, but announced that due to damaging his nose in the accident he could not sing and has been advised by doctors to “rest up”.

Gallagher, who is celebrating his 49th birthday on Tuesday, said the show has been rescheduled for June next year.

Absolutely gutted to cancel my Belfast show this weekend. I had an accident after IOW festival and have bust my nose so cant sing. The Doctors have told me to rest up. Apologies to all the people who has bought tickets.. the show is being rescheduled…i'll make it up to ya. LG x pic.twitter.com/DNC1R8Ng1r — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 21, 2021

He wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely gutted to cancel my Belfast show this weekend.

“I had an accident after IOW festival and have bust my nose so cant sing.

“The Doctors have told me to rest up.

“Apologies to all the people who has bought tickets.. the show is being rescheduled…i’ll make it up to ya. LG x”

So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/MSVR1C6EXk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2021

Gallagher was originally scheduled to perform at Belsonic in August 2020 but the festival has faced continuous delays due to coronavirus restrictions.

Other artists who have also had to reschedule their dates until June 2022 include Lionel Richie, Picture This and Lewis Capaldi.