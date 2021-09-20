National Gallery masterpieces transformed into My Little Pony tributes

A My Little Pony experience has been launched at the National Gallery which allows visitors to transform famous horse paintings into portraits of the show’s characters.

Visitors can transform the 10 images, which include the famous Whistlejacket by George Stubbs, by scanning QR codes on the walls beside them using an augmented reality mobile app.

The London gallery is hosting the trail to coincide with the release of new film My Little Pony: A New Generation, out on Netflix on Friday.

Artist Rachael Saunders, who has created the My Little Pony illustrations for the app, told the PA news agency: “It was a dream come true. It’s honestly the most exciting project I’ve been involved in in my career.

“And I always used to come here as a student to the National Gallery and wonder what it would be like to have my work displayed here and it’s just amazing to have it here in augmented reality.”

Model and TV personality Jodie Kidd has lent her voice to the app, providing commentary on the classic paintings and the reimagined illustrations.

She said: “I’m so excited to be part of this magical initiative at the National Gallery.

“There are so many timeless masterpieces on show at the gallery and this wonderful app does a fantastic job of helping make them even more accessible and entertaining.

(National Gallery/PA)

“Providing children with a thrilling treasure hunt to discover My Little Pony characters, crystals and magical lands and learn about classic works of art along the way.

“I was brought up around horses and adored My Little Pony from a young age, so it was a childhood dream come true providing the commentaries on the app, and I can’t wait for visitors to start discovering Sunny, Izzy, Pipp, Zipp, Hitch and friends hidden among the masterpieces!”

The new film has a star-studded line-up including Vanessa Hudgens, who rose to fame through the High School Musical film series, Orange Is The New Black’s Kimiko Glenn and James Marsden, who has previously appeared in Hairspray and Westworld.

(National Gallery.PA)

Hudgens, who voices Earth Pony Sunny in the film, said: “I’ve loved My Little Pony since I was a kid.

“I can’t wait for families to enjoy and discover the new generation of My Little Pony in this unique way at one of the world’s top attractions.”

Hudgens and Marsden also provide commentary on the app.