Lil Nas X’s debut album heads for the top of the charts

Lil Nas X could scored a number one with his debut album Montero – but faces close competition from the rest of the top five.

The US rapper, 22, has become a two-time Grammy winner and one of the most prominent LGBT figures in pop since the release of viral hit Old Town Road in December 2018.

His debut album, which features guest appearances from Doja Cat, Sir Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus, was released on Friday to critical acclaim.

It was the most downloaded and streamed album of the weekend but less than 2,500 chart sales separate this week’s top five albums.

Less than 400 sales behind at number two is Bob Dylan with Springtime in New York – Bootleg 16, according to the Official Charts Company’s update.

Drake is at number three with former number one Certified Lover Boy, while recently reformed rockers Genesis reach four with greatest hits collection The Last Domino.