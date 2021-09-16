Rylan Clark-Neal returns to Twitter after five-month break

He separated from his husband Dan Neal earlier this year.

Rylan Clark-Neal has returned to Twitter after a break of more than five months.

Earlier this year, Clark-Neal, 32, split from his husband Dan Neal.

On Thursday he tweeted: “So…. What did I miss?”

Clark-Neal said in a statement in July that both he and Dan were “prioritising” their mental health.

“I just wanted to write a message to thank you all for the love and kindness you have shown us,” he said.

“We are currently prioritising our mental health and looking after the ones around us we love most.

“I am working towards getting back to the jobs I love in due course. Thank you for being patient with me.”

He tied the knot with former Big Brother contestant and ex-police officer Dan in November 2015 after two years of dating.

Clark-Neal will share presenting duties of Strictly Come Dancing sister show It Takes Two with Janette Manrara after the new series of the celebrity dancing show begins on Saturday.

