Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis attend London screening of new Venom film

ShowbizPublished:

The film will be released next month.

Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis
Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis

Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis have been pictured together on the red carpet at a screening of their new film Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

A fan screening of the film, which will open in UK cinemas next month, took place in central London on Tuesday evening.

The film’s release date has been pushed back multiple times because of the pandemic.

Venom fan screening – London
Tom Hardy (Ian West/PA)

The Revenant star Hardy, who was pictured arriving at the screening with a dog, reprised his role as journalist Eddie Brock in the new Venom film.

The reporter is the host of an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers.

Venom fan screening – London
Andy Serkis, alongside his wife Lorraine and daughter Ruby (Ian West/PA)

Serkis, who directed the film, was pictured at the screening with his wife Lorraine and daughter Ruby.

The film also stars Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, Venom’s nemesis.

Venom fan screening – London
Ozwald Boateng (Ian West/PA)

Fashion designer Ozwald Boateng was also pictured at the screening, along with BBC Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope.

The new release is a sequel to 2018 box office hit Venom.

Venom fan screening – London
Vick Hope (Ian West/PA)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be in UK cinemas from October 15.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News