Nicki Minaj says she caught Covid and is still researching vaccines

Nicki Minaj has revealed she is unvaccinated and was not moved to receive the jab by the Met Gala’s attendance requirements.

The chart-topping rapper said she caught Covid while preparing for the MTV Video Music Awards, which took place on Sunday.

Guests at the Met Gala – a glamorous event in New York City known as fashion’s biggest night – were reportedly required to be fully vaccinated in order to attend.

Minaj, who pulled out of the VMAs, told fans on Twitter she was still researching vaccines.

She tweeted: “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

Minaj, whose son will turn one later this month, said Drake, her close friend and superstar rapper, caught Covid despite being vaccinated.

She said: “I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? ‘get vaccinated’ Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile.”

Minaj, who was criticised for her comments, said she would recommend the vaccine for anyone who needed it for work.

And she said she may need to receive the jab when she starts touring.

Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, was mocked for sharing a story about a man who allegedly became impotent after being vaccinated.

She said: “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

Impotence is not listed as a potential side effect on the NHS website.

Vaccine hesitancy is one of the biggest issues facing Joe Biden’s administration.

Last week the president criticised the roughly 80 million unvaccinated Americans and announced sweeping new vaccine requirements.