Maya Jama announced as host of ‘dream’ musical TV project

Maya Jama has been announced as the host of Simon Cowell’s new musical gameshow.

The Bristol-born broadcaster, 27, will present ITV’s Walk The Line, which will see soloists, duos, bands and choirs perform for the nation in front of a panel of judges, with a chance to win a prize of £500,000.

The top two performers of the evening will face a decision to either “cash out” and take a prize, or “walk the line” and play on.

If they play on and top the leaderboard, they will progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers.

The longer the performers stay in the contest, the bigger the prize pot, and each night the reigning champion will be offered an even higher cash out prize.

Jama said: “If someone said to me, describe your dream job, it would be this.

“I literally couldn’t be more excited to be working with Syco, Lifted Entertainment and the incredible team at ITV on Walk The Line.”

Exciting news! @SimonCowell is to return to #ITV in Walk The Line, a brand new high octane musical game show format co-produced and co-developed by #SycoEntertainment and #LiftedEntertainment, part of ITV Studios Find out more: https://t.co/r8pbF18PF0 pic.twitter.com/kFeiWf45nH — ITV Studios (@itvstudios) June 23, 2021

Jama hosted the Mobo Awards in 2020 and co-hosted the Brit Awards backstage show this year with Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

She was also a pundit on Soccer Aid 2021, presented the third season of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star and joined Celebrity Juice as a regular panellist earlier this year.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment at ITV, said: “Maya is an exciting talent who brings a fresh energy, star power and stellar credentials to Walk The Line.

“We’re looking forward to working with her and introducing this brilliant new format to viewers later in 2021.”