Idris Elba’s co-stars revealed for Netflix’s Luther film

Idris Elba as John Luther

Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis have been confirmed as co-stars alongside Idris Elba in Netflix’s film version of TV drama Luther.

The feature film will continue the story of haunted rogue Detective Chief Inspector John Luther following five critically acclaimed series on the BBC.

Series creator Neil Cross will return to write the film, while Emmy Award nominee Jamie Payne is expected to direct.

? LUTHER NEWS ? Idris Elba will reprise his iconic role — joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis — in a new feature film written by series creator Neil Cross. pic.twitter.com/o47koIIFRx — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 14, 2021

Netflix is producing the film in association with the BBC.

Described by the streaming giant as “an epic continuation of the Luther saga reimagined for film”, the project will reportedly see Luther faced with two new challenges.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harriet star Erivo is playing a rival detective while Serkis, best known as Gollum in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, will take on the role of the villain.

Cynthia Erivo (Ian West/PA)

Erivo’s performance’s as Celie in The Colour Purple on Broadway won her a Grammy, Tony and Emmy, leaving her an Oscar away from the coveted “EGOT”.

Elba has won two Golden Globes and a Royal Television Society best actor award for his performance in the titular role.