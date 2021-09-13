Ore Oduba shares photo of tattoo inspired by Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Ore Oduba

Ore Oduba has shared a photograph of a tattoo which he says acts as “a daily reminder” of his inner strength after starring on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The television presenter has an image of a torch on his leg because he was compared to one by Ant Middleton while taking part in the Channel 4 show.

Oduba said that during filming for the programme, which sees celebrities put through an SAS course, chief instructor Middleton “said a lot of things – not all of them nice, but all of them fair”.

Writing on Instagram, the 35-year-old added: “He compared me to a torch… the longer you hold it, he said, the brighter it shines.

“From that moment EVERYTHING changed!

“In one sentence Ant had not only summed up that day, that week but SO much of my life.

“The man changed my entire outlook. I realised, with my family as my inspiration, I don’t need to wait for my torch to shine.

“This tattoo acts as a daily reminder of my inner strength and to never let anyone dim my light.

“To always shine my torch bright. You don’t need to lift a fuel barrel to realise that. I LOVE it.”

Ore Oduba (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The tattoo bears the name of Roman, his son with wife Portia.

Oduba said that while filming the third episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which aired on Sunday, he felt he had “nothing left to give”.

“A gust of wind might’ve blown me over and I’d have never got back up,” he said.

“The only thing that kept me going was my son. And not wanting to let him down.

“Somehow I made it to the finish and in the jeeps back to base.

“I was unresponsive in the car and went to sleep that night with extreme hypothermia.

“Genuinely I thought I’d be medically withdrawn in the morning.

“I woke up a completely different person. Re-energised. Physically it was like the previous day hadn’t even happened… guys, it was MENTAL!!!!

“I’d inherited a new drive and a new lease of life. I had no idea how I felt so good but I knew I had to seize the day, start on the front foot and grab whatever hellish task the DS had lined up for us by the absolute balls!!!”

Singer Jake Quickenden, former Loose Women presenter Saira Khan, former BMX racer Shanaze Reade and reality star Vicky Pattison left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins during Sunday’s episode.