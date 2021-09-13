Megan Fox leads stars on MTV VMAs red carpet

Megan Fox left little to the imagination in a sheer dress on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards.
The actress, 35, was joined by rapper boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 31, at the annual ceremony, which was held at the Barclays Centre in New York City.
Fox turned heads in a completely sheer custom Mugler dress, paired with towering heels.
Kelly also stood out in a bright red high-shine metallic suit. They were not the only couple on the carpet.
Kourtney Kardashian was joined by Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker and wore a black, strapless leather dress for the occasion, while Barker opted for a black suit without a shirt.
Also on the star-studded carpet was host for the evening Doja Cat, who wore a deep purple shawl over a black, strapless corset.
The singer added platform heels and latex thigh-high stockings.
Country music star Kacey Musgraves performed during the ceremony following the release of her new album Star-Crossed.
She walked the carpet in a feathered hat with a silk couture party dress and red leather gloves.
Avril Lavigne arrived at the awards show with boyfriend Mod Sun.
The pop punk stars complemented each other, with Lavigne in a hot-pink plaid suit and Sun in a black, patch-covered suit.
Cinderella star Camila Cabello arrived in a pink and red ballgown while pop prodigy Olivia Rodrigo wore a silk and chiffon Versace gown.
Socialite Paris Hilton shimmered in a glittering silver dress while British singer Charli XCX opted for an all-black look.
Billie Eilish wrapped up in a black jumper with chain boots.
She was joined at the ceremony by her brother and song-writing partner Finneas.
Ashanti was another star who left little to the imagination.
The American rapper wore a strappy black gown, which caught the attention of Nick Cannon, who bowed down on the carpet.
And it was not only the female stars bringing glamour to the carpet.
Lil Nas X rocked a mullet and a pale purple ensemble complete with a sweeping train.