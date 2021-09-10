The Big Breakfast makes star-studded return to Channel 4 with special episode

AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan

Channel 4 show The Big Breakfast has returned to television screens with a star-studded special episode that featured Usain Bolt, Idris Elba and Nile Rodgers.

The popular breakfast entertainment programme was revived as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front project, which sees the broadcaster air a number of its flagship shows with black presenters and contributors at the forefront.

Friday’s episode of the programme, which ended in 2002, was co-hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan and television presenter AJ Odudu.

GOOD MORNING! The Big Breakfast is BACK with a fresh spin as @MoTheComedian and @AJOdudu will be hosting! Grab your brekkie and tune in! #TheBigBreakfast #BlackToFront #C4BlackAndProud pic.twitter.com/E6bBJpM0OY — Channel 4 (@Channel4) September 10, 2021

The two-hour episode, which was filmed in the show’s original east London location, the lockkeepers’ cottages, saw Judi Love present the On The Bed segment as she interviewed musician Rodgers.

He was asked by Love which of his musical collaborators brought the best atmosphere into the studio.

He responded: “I would have to say David Bowie, because he and I were in pretty much similar type of situations.

“He was dropped from his record label and I was just moments away from being dropped, and it was like us against the world and we winded up making the biggest record of his life.”

Bolt was interviewed by Gilligan and Odudu during the programme.

When asked if he was aware of The Big Breakfast, he said: “I’m a late sleeper, man. I’m just kidding, I have heard about it.”

He also discussed his recent foray into the music business after the release of his single Country Yutes.

He told The Big Breakfast: “Music is something I always do. I’m always dancing, always a vibe.

“It’s something I have always wanted to do.”

Olympians Emily Campbell and Kye Whyte, Love Island star Toby Aromolaran and music stars Krept & Konan also featured in the programme.

Phil Gayle also made a return to the show as he read the news.

Closing the show, Gilligan said The Big Breakfast is “what TV is all about”.

He added: “TV’s a buffet and everyone can be on the buffet. There’s room for everyone.”

Odudu added: “For me, there’s a lot of nostalgia in this show, but stepping into this house has felt like me as a little girl stepping into the telly.

“It’s been beautiful.”

The Big Breakfast previously aired from 1992 to 2002 and featured a rolling line-up of hosts including Chris Evans and Gaby Roslin.

#TheBigBreakfast is back!!! And it’s already brilliant. Clearly just what Britain needs right now. Currently just for one day UNLESS popular demand changes that. You can change TV history…. — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) September 10, 2021

Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy praised the return of the show.

“#TheBigBreakfast is back!!! And it’s already brilliant,” he tweeted.

“Clearly just what Britain needs right now. Currently just for one day UNLESS popular demand changes that. You can change TV history….”

Rapper and celebrity chef Big Zuu, who also appeared in Friday’s special episode, called for the programme to be brought back.

He tweeted: “Listen @Channel4 need to commission the #TheBigBreakfast ASAP!!!”

He added: “The crew is black the talent is black the vibes are black this is a great day for black people on telly.”

Comedian Dane Baptiste praised the format of the special episode.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Do y’all understand the significance and brilliance of this?!?

“If you’re a millennial/80’s/90’s baby, imagine your younger self seeing this level of representation! It’s beautiful #TheBigBreakfast.”

As part of Black To Front journalist and broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald will host long-running game show Countdown.