Liam Gallagher congratulates tennis star Emma Raducanu on US Open semi-final win

ShowbizPublished:

Piers Morgan and Omid Djalili also praised the 18-year-old Briton following her victory over Maria Sakkari.

Emma Raducanu celebrates her US Open semi-final victory
Emma Raducanu celebrates her US Open semi-final victory

Liam Gallagher is among the famous faces to have congratulated teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu on making the final of the US Open.

The 18-year-old, from Kent, will face Leylah Fernandez, a 19-year-old from Canada, in the last stage of the competition.

Former Oasis singer Gallagher, television presenter Piers Morgan and actor and comedian Omid Djalili congratulated Raducanu following her semi-final victory over Maria Sakkari.

Raducanu is the first British woman to reach the final of the tennis competition since Virginia Wade won the title 53 years ago.

Gallagher tweeted: “Can u dig it congratulations to Emma Raducanu c’mon LG.”

Djalili added: “Omg @EmmaRaducanu what news from the US Open!

“First qualifier to make the final and not even dropped a set! Absolutely phenomenal.

“No wonder she got sick during Wimbledon as she knew deep down what was coming. She’s fantastic – and HAS to win.

“What an inspiration.”

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan shared a photograph on Twitter of Raducanu celebrating her semi-final victory.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “WOW! @EmmaRaducanu.”

Sky News presenter Mark Austin also congratulated the teenage tennis player in a tweet.

He wrote: “Wow, wow, wow! Not often you awake to a sporting fairytale. @EmmaRaducanu you superstar!!”

Steph’s Packed Lunch presenter Steph McGovern added: “WOW!!!! That is amazing!! Well done @EmmaRaducanu.”

Raducanu will face Fernandez in New York on Saturday.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News