Comedian Ed Gamble ties the knot after multiple pandemic delays

Comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble has married his girlfriend of more than 10 years after their wedding was repeatedly postponed due to the pandemic.

The 35-year-old Londoner, who regularly appears on Mock The Week, tied the knot with TV development producer Charlie Jamison at Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire on Thursday in front of a crowd that included fellow comics Nish Kumar and James Acaster.

Jamison confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a photo from the big day showing them looking lovingly at each other, and the date followed by a diamond ring emoji.

She was pictured wearing a gown designed by Angelina Colarusso and a jewelled headband, while Gamble opted for a blue suit and lilac tie.

Fellow comic Felicity Ward was among those sending their congratulations, writing: “Yayyyyyyy. You did it! All our love.”

Model Hannah Cooper, who is married to comedian Joel Dommett, said: “Yayyyyyyy. You did it! All our love.”

Fellow comic Josh Widdicombe shared a series of photos from the wedding including a selfie with Acaster, who hosts the popular Off Menu podcast with Gamble.

He wrote: “Absolutely amazing day celebrating the marriage of these two brilliant people (and interrupting their photoshoot).”