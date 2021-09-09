Richard E Grant remembers ‘beloved’ wife Joan Washington ahead of her funeral

Richard E Grant and Joan Washington (Ian West/PA)

Richard E Grant has remembered his “beloved” wife Joan Washington ahead of her funeral saying: “The depth of our sorrow mirrored by the magnitude of our love.”

The actor, 64, known for films including Withnail And I and Can You Ever Forgive Me?, announced Washington, a voice coach, had died earlier this month.

He did not give a cause of death.

35 years ago we pledged ‘In Sickness and in Health’. That Time has come for us today, as @OliviaGranted & I and our friends gather for the funeral of my beloved wife, Joan. The depth of our sorrow mirrored by the magnitude of our love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️???❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3kmX5mujwg — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 9, 2021

The couple married in 1986 and share a daughter, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom, from Washington’s previous relationship.

Before the service, Grant shared a photo of them embracing and another that shows her face from the side in close-up.

He wrote: “35 years ago we pledged ‘In Sickness and in Health’.

“That Time has come for us today, as @OliviaGranted & I and our friends gather for the funeral of my beloved wife, Joan.

“The depth of our sorrow mirrored by the magnitude of our love.”

?ONLY YOU!?Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine ?????? pic.twitter.com/YcdVAVK1ja — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 3, 2021

On September 3 he announced Washington had died by sharing a video of the pair dancing together to the song Only You by The Platters on Twitter, writing: “Only you! Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together.

“To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine.”

He later thanked his friends and followers for all their support, writing: “Overwhelmed by the messages of love, condolence & support we have received from loved ones & strangers from all over the world & the appreciation from actors Joan taught over the years.

“Grief hits us like tsunamis as we try and put one foot in front of the other without her.”

Overwhelmed by the messages of love, condolence & support we have received from loved ones & strangers from all over the world & the appreciation from actors Joan taught over the years. Grief hits us like tsunamis as we try and put one foot in front of the other without her ? pic.twitter.com/VDhpFQwmrh — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 4, 2021

Washington, from Aberdeen, trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama and had nearly 40 years’ experience in the film industry as a voice and dialect coach, working with stars including Anne Hathaway, Vanessa Redgrave and Emma Stone.

Among her early projects in the mid-80s were Yentl starring Barbra Streisand, Highlander, and The Bounty, featuring Mel Gibson and Sir Anthony Hopkins.