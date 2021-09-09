Paul O’Grady claims he can smell ghostly perfume in his home

Paul O’Grady ‘At My Mother’s Knee’ Book Signing – London

Comedian and presenter Paul O’Grady has claimed his home is haunted by a ghost he can smell.

The entertainer, 66, said he had previously noticed a perfume called Joy by French fashion designer Jean Patou in the air.

Appearing on the Paranormal Activity podcast hosted by his friend, actress and presenter Yvette Fielding, he recalled experiencing the scent for the first time.

He said: “When I first moved in here, people used to say they could smell perfume. And I couldn’t, I never smelt it. It was about two years later, I got up one night and went downstairs for a drink, and I smelt it on the stairs, it hit me.”

He added: “This is the weird bit. I went to lunch two years ago and the girl who was sitting next to me was a friend of one of the relations of the lady who lived in this house.

“And she had a message for me, the girl, she said ask Paul does he smell the perfume.

“And I went ‘What?” I said ‘Yes, I can’ and she said, ‘It’s by Jean Patou, or somebody’.

“I went and got a bottle off eBay, one of the old fashioned ones, to see if it smelt the same and it was. It’s called Joy, that’s it.”

O’Grady also expressed his wish to come back as a poltergeist following his death.

He said: “If there is an afterlife, I’m coming back as a poltergeist. I can’t wait.

“You’ll be in your kitchen and a plate will go flying, and you’ll know it’s me.”

Former Blue Peter presenter Fielding replied: “We could be bad together. We could be really bad together, couldn’t we. We could go to the Houses of Parliament…”

Paul: “Oh, we could do all sorts. I’d pee in the members drinking tank and all manner of stuff. I’d do terrible things. It would be such a hoot.

“And anyway, they’d get an exorcist in and that would be the end of us. Woof, puff of smoke, down to hell for bad behaviour.”