Kanye West scores chart success with long-awaited album Donda

Kanye West

Donda by Kanye West has gone straight to the top of the charts, earning the rapper his third UK number one album.

The sprawling 27-track album, which is named after West’s late mother, was initially promised a year ago and has suffered multiple delays.

It was finally released on Sunday and features material from controversial figures Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

Donda earned 20,000 chart sales and secured about 33.4 million streams in its first week, according to the Official Charts Company.

His 10th studio album, it is his third number one after 2007’s Graduation and 2013’s Yeezus.

In the US, all of his albums apart from his 2004 debut The College Dropout have topped the charts.

Donda West was an English professor at Chicago State University who died in 2007 aged 58 following complications from cosmetic surgery.

Her death had a devastating impact on West, who as well as his latest album also named a creative content company after her.

Ed Sheeran remains atop the singles chart (Yui Mok/PA)

Maisie Peters’ debut album You Signed Up For This, which is released on Ed Sheeran’s label Gingerbread Man, is at number two and Sour by Olivia Rodrigo drops to three.

Chvrches takes fourth place with Screen Violence while If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power by Halsey is at five.

Abba’s Gold – Greatest Hits album rises two spots to number 12 following the announcement of Voyage, the Swedish band’s first album of new music in nearly 40 years.

On the singles chart, Sheeran secured a 10th week at number one with Bad Habits with more than 8.8 million streams in the UK.