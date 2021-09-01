Rick Edwards to replace Nicky Campbell on BBC Radio 5 Live breakfast show

Rick Edwards

Broadcaster Rick Edwards is to replace Nicky Campbell as a new breakfast show presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live.

He will host the show alongside Rachel Burden, who has presented the weekday breakfast programme since 2011, as Campbell moves to present a later show on 5 Live every weekday morning.

Edwards, who has presented TV shows such as T4, daytime quiz show !mpossible, River Hunters and BBC Three’s Free Speech, has worked at 5 Live since 2019 and currently guest presents a number of different shows.

Nicky Campbell (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “When it comes to 5 Live, I’m a long-time listener, first-time breakfast show presenter.

“I’ve always loved the station’s heady mix of news, sport and free-wheeling conversation.

“I realise I have some big boots to fill – I checked, and Nicky Campbell’s an eye-watering UK12! – but I’m very excited about popping them on and sitting alongside the brilliant Rachel every morning.”

Burden said: “It’s a joy and a privilege to be starting a new chapter on 5 Live Breakfast with Rick.

“He has a love of sport and a curiosity about the world, which our 5 Live family will love. Plus, he knows a lot about octopuses, which will surely come in handy at some point!”

The pair will front a new-look 5 Live Breakfast show, which will launch in November.

Heidi Dawson, controller of BBC Radio 5 Live, said: “With Rachel and Rick, 5 Live Breakfast will continue to be at the heart of the UK conversation, talking about the stories that matter to our listeners.