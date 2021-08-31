Gabrielle Union celebrates seventh wedding anniversary with Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union has celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with a glowing tribute to “best friend” Dwyane Wade.

The She’s All That actress, 48, tied the knot with the former professional basketball star, 39, in a lavish ceremony in Miami in 2014.

Ahead of the anniversary, the couple have been celebrating in the South of France and Union marked seven years of marriage with a post on Instagram.

She shared a video from her wedding day alongside a montage of their time together.

Union captioned the post: “Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go. My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I (heart emoji) you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby.”

She added the caption #WeAllWeGot.

Union and Wade are parents to two-year-old daughter Kaavia, and she is step-mother to Wade’s three children.

Wade enjoyed a glittering career in the NBA and won three championships with the Miami Heat.