Here they go again: Abba join TikTok amid reports of new project

Swedish pop veterans Abba are joining video-sharing app TikTok.

The band – Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – have been one of the most searched for groups on the platform, TikTok said.

Their arrival coincides with reports that the group, who rose to fame with hits like Dancing Queen, Knowing Me, Knowing You and Money, Money, Money, are set to release new music or announce a new project.

This year the #DancingQueenChallenge was a popular fixture on TikTok, amassing more than 160 million views.

Abba’s music will be available on TikTok’s Sounds page and they will launch with an official #Abba challenge.

Paul Hourican, head of music operations at TikTok, said: “We are so excited to welcome Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid to TikTok, bringing their phenomenal music to fans both new and old around the world.

“With one of the most recognisable music catalogues ever created, their unique craft of songwriting truly transcends generations and has inspired music lovers for decades.

“Our community have already shown us with their own creations that this is the music they’ve been waiting for and we’re excited to see how Abba can inspire a new generation of fans, sparking yet another wave of music creativity with the hits that have defined pop for so long.”

Last week the band sparked excitement among fans as they launched a website called Abba Voyage, which asked fans to register on the landing page and teased: “The wait is nearly over…”

The pop group were catapulted to worldwide success after winning the Eurovision Song Contest with their Waterloo when the event was held in Brighton in 1974.

The group have since sold more than 400 million albums and singles.

The popular quartet parted ways after last performing together in 1982 following a successful 10-year stint.

In 2018 they announced they had recorded new material, but the release of the songs has been delayed.

The musical Mamma Mia!, based on their songs, premiered in London in 1999 and became a worldwide hit.