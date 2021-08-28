The Rolling Stones share video tribute to Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones have released a video tribute to Charlie Watts, following the drummer’s death aged 80 this week.

The world of rock and roll united to salute Watts after he died peacefully surrounded by his family at a London hospital on Tuesday.

His bandmates – Keith Richards, Sir Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood – had shared their own tributes and now The Rolling Stones have posted a video to honour the late musician.

The two-minute clip, shared on social media, featured a montage of Watts from his almost 60-year career with the band, from the early days to modern tours.

He was seen smiling alongside Richards, Sir Mick and Wood.

In a throwback clip, Watts discussed being invited to join The Rolling Stones in 1963, admitting he thought they would only last a year before folding.

In another piece of footage, he tossed a drumstick into an adoring crowd after being labelled “The Wembley Whammer” by Sir Mick.

Throughout the montage, Watts, famously the most level-headed of the group, appeared smartly dressed in tailor-made suits – another of his hallmarks.

The tribute finished with an image of his drum kit with a “closed” sign hanging from it.

Charlie Watts died aged 80, leading to an outpouring of grief from the world of rock and roll (Joel Ryan/PA)

Richards, 77, used the same picture in his tribute following Watts’s death while Sir Mick, 78, opted for a smiling snap of his friend in his social media post.

Wood, 74, shared a picture of himself and Watts on Twitter, writing alongside it: “I love you my fellow Gemini – I will dearly miss you – you are the best.”

The Rolling Stones are due to embark on their 13-date No Filter tour in the US next month and a representative has confirmed it will still go ahead.