Lupita Nyong’o pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman on anniversary of his death

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong’o has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on the first anniversary of her Black Panther co-star’s death.

Boseman, 43, died following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

He was best known for playing the lead role in Marvel’s ground-breaking superhero blockbuster Black Panther and earned posthumous acclaim for Netflix drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

A year on from his death, Oscar-winning actress Nyong’o, 38, said his legacy lives on.

Alongside a picture of the pair laughing together, the actress, who played the spy Nakia on Black Panther, wrote on Instagram: “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do…

“One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.”

The sudden announcement of Boseman’s death on August 28 last year stunned Hollywood and triggered an outpouring of grief from around the world.

Chadwick Boseman died last year aged 43 following a private battle with colon cancer (Ian West/PA)

Black Panther arrived in 2018 and was lauded as a landmark moment for representation, with a primarily black cast.

It was a box office smash, grossing 1.3 billion dollars (£944 million) and earning a best picture nomination at the Oscars.

Boseman earned a posthumous best actor nod at the Oscars earlier this year for his portrayal of an ambitious trumpeter in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.