TV presenter Steve Backshall to host Seven Worlds, One Planet live concert

Steve Backshall

Bafta-winning TV presenter Steve Backshall will host the UK premiere of Seven Worlds, One Planet Live In Concert.

The one-off concert is based on the popular BBC documentary series presented by Sir David Attenborough which explores the diverse wildlife and wilderness of the seven continents.

The series, which took 1,500 people more than four years to make, including 92 film shoots across 41 countries, became the BBC’s most-watched factual TV show of 2019.

Sir David Attenborough at the world premiere of Seven Worlds, One Planet in London (PA)

The concert, which will feature video and music highlights from the TV series, will be held at the London O2 Arena on March 31 2022.

Naturalist and explorer Backshall said: “When I was approached to host this premiere live concert, I was thrilled.

“As a naturalist I was fascinated by the television series which presented the incredible beauty and diversity of the seven continents that now make up our amazing planetary ecosystem.

“To bring those stunning visuals, stories and the live music score of Hans Zimmer to the arena stage is something to behold.

“It is going to be one of the highlights of 2022, a very special event for those who love the environment, our planet and something for all the family to really experience and enjoy!”

Backshall is best known for the BBC wildlife documentary series Deadly 60, which won him the Bafta for best children’s TV presenter in 2011.

Composer Hans Zimmer at an event celebrating the success of Seven Worlds, One Planet (Matt Alexander/PA)

He has also presented numerous other adventure and nature programmes, including Expedition With Steve Backshall, Deadly Dinosaurs and Deadly Pole To Pole.

The Seven Worlds, One Planet concert will feature footage from the BBC series alongside music by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and Jacob Shea, performed by the Seven Worlds Symphonic Orchestra and Choir conducted by Matthew Freeman.

They will also perform the original song, Out There, produced by Zimmer and the award-winning singer Sia for the BBC series.

During the concert, the audience will be taken on a visual and audio journey to discover the seven continental worlds, from the colourful paradises of South America to the deep freeze of the Antarctic.