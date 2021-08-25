Love Island winners Millie and Liam share kiss as they touch down in UK

Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon shared a kiss as they arrived back in the UK after triumphing in the ITV2 dating show.

The couple held hands as they walked out of Stansted Airport together on Wednesday, waving at waiting airline staff.

The pair returned to the UK from Majorca on a Jet2 flight alongside runners-up Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, who came third, and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, who were fourth.

Figures released by ITV show the winners secured 42% of the vote, with Chloe and Toby getting 31%.

Faye and Teddy had 15% and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank landed 12%.

Chloe and Toby kissed and hugged as their luggage was loaded into waiting cars.

(Sam Russell/PA)

The pair wore co-ordinating casual outfits, with Millie dressed in white tracksuit bottoms and a white crop top and white trainers, with a black sweater knotted around her shoulders, and Liam dressed in beige trousers and a white hoodie and white trainers, with a black baseball cap.

The couple then bid each other goodbye as they got into separate cars.

Liam is from Merthyr Tydfil in Wales, while Millie is from Essex, and the pair have already discussed how they will manage a long-distance relationship.

(Sam Russell/PA)

Viewers will be able to catch up with the Love Island 2021 cast during a reunion special on September 5.

Some 2.8 million people tuned in to watch the final episode on Monday, a drop in ratings from the last summer series filmed in 2019, however ITV boss Kevin Lygo said the show still has a bright future.

He told the Edinburgh TV Festival: “I don’t think it has peaked, I think this is a pattern that you see when new programmes come along and they are huge phenomenons.”