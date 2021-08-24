Netflix announces release date for Leonardo DiCaprio film Don’t Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio

Netflix has announced the release dates for its slate of forthcoming films, including a dark comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Don’t Look Up is directed by Adam McKay and features the two Hollywood stars playing low-level astronomers attempting to warn the world of an impending catastrophe.

It will arrive on Netflix on Christmas Eve, after a limited theatrical release, according to the streaming giant.

Mark your calendars for the Netflix Films coming through the end of the year (thread) — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 23, 2021

Other highlights from the announcement of Netflix’s upcoming slate include The Harder They Fall, a Western starring Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba, which will begin streaming on November 3.

Passing, Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut, features two black women – played by Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga – who can pass as white in 1920s New York.

The drama is due to arrive on Netflix on November 10.

Action film Red Notice – featuring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds – will stream from November 12 while Bruised, Halle Berry’s directorial debut, is set to launch on November 24.

The Power Of The Dog, written by Dame Jane Campion and starring Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch, has a December 1 release date.