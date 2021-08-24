Liam and Millie address future together after being crowned Love Island winners

Love Island 2021

Liam Reardon says he is confident he will be able to pull a proposal “out of the bag” after he and Millie Court were crowned winners of Love Island.

The bricklayer from Wales, 22, asked the fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex, 24, to be his girlfriend in front of an audience during the live final.

The pair beat Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran to win the £50,000 prize money, and Millie decided to split the cash instead of stealing the full amount for herself.

Speaking after their win, Millie addressed the next step in their relationship.

She said: “The proposal is going to have to be massive.”

Liam added: “It’s going to be huge, I’m sure I can pull it out of the bag. I’m sure I can do it.”

The couple also addressed their plans to eventually move in together in Essex.

Liam said: “I love where I’m from but I would like to venture off and move to somewhere new and Essex seems like the perfect place really.

“I know some of the boys who were in the villa we got on so well and they mentioned moving in together and they’d like to move to Essex so that’s something I would definitely be considering and that’s my plan really, moving to Essex.”

He said they would move in together “eventually” but that after living together in the Love Island villa in Mallorca they did not want to “jump into living together straight away” because it would add “too much pressure”.

Millie added: “We haven’t been away from each other yet to miss each other and do those things that you do in normal relationships. But us girls (from the villa) will rent a house in Essex, boys will rent a house in Essex, see how that goes for six months and then get a crack on with it.”

The couple also agreed they wanted children and a comfortable family life, with Liam describing it as a “massive thing” for him.

“To have children one day is a dream, it’s something I really want and with someone I love,” he said.

“I said I wanted three children, I think Millie feels the same. I’ve had an amazing upbringing myself, my family being so loving, I just want to give that to my children.”

Millie added: “We’re both very family orientated, we both want kids. We both want to get married.”