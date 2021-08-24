In Pictures: Remembering Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

The drummer died aged 80.

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80, his publicist has said.

The musician, who marked his 80th birthday in June, had been a member of the rock group since 1963.

The Rolling Stones during their gig at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Rolling Stones drummer at LWT studios in 1968 (PA)

Charles Robert Watts was born on June 2 1941 and grew up in Wembley, north-west London.

His parents gave him his first drum kit in 1955, allowing him to play along to his favourite jazz records, which included those by Duke Ellington and Charlie Parker.

By the age of 16, he was drumming in jazz groups and a regular on the London club scene, which was then focused on the parallel worlds of jazz and blues rock.

The Rolling Stones during a rehearsal (PA)
Charlie Watts in 1964 (PA)
A Stonehenge setting for the group (PA)

In 2016, Watts was ranked 12th in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 100 greatest drummers of all time.

Charlie Watts attending a One Day International between Scotland v England (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Rolling Stones during a press conference for their World Tour 2002/2003 (PA)
The Rolling Stones performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury 2013 Festival (Anthony Delvin/PA)
