Winners of Love Island 2021 to be crowned

The winners of Love Island 2021 will be crowned during the live final on Monday.

The final episode of the series will see four couples compete to take home the £50,000 prize – Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Teddy Soares and Faye Winter, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank and Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, who had been coupled up since the first episode of the show, gave up a place in the final last week when they called time on their romance and left the villa.

Your finalists are… Kaz & Tyler, Faye & Teddy, Chloe & Toby and Millie & Liam! Head to the app now to vote for your #LoveIsland 2021 winners ? pic.twitter.com/jaJUdhy9Fg — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 22, 2021

In the penultimate episode of the series on Sunday, the islanders received socially distanced visits from their friends and families.

Teddy’s brothers Sidney and Carlos used the visit to criticise Faye over her treatment of Teddy during her expletive-laden rant following the movie night challenge.

Meanwhile, Liam’s father criticised him for his dalliance with Lillie Haynes during his trip to Casa Amor, and said he had “shouted at the TV”.