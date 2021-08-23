Sophie Anderton describes wedding as ‘happiest day of my life’

Feaster Egg Hunt – London

Sophie Anderton has described her wedding to Polish aristocrat Count Kazimierz “Kaz” Balinski-Jundzill as “the happiest day of my life”.

The model 44, who found fame as the face of Gossard bras in the 1990s, tied the knot in Ireland on August 5 after the couple postponed their wedding three times due to the pandemic.

Anderton, who wore an ivory lace wedding gown designed by Irish couturier Helen Cody, told Hello! magazine: “Love comes into your life when you’re not looking for it.

(Hello!)

“I’ve waited all my life to meet the person I wanted to marry. Although I’ve loved, I’ve never been in love until now.”

She added: “It was the happiest day of my life.

“I never thought marriage was on the cards for me – in fact my nickname was the runaway bride – but Kaz kept telling me it would suit me, and he was right.”

The couple had a civil ceremony in the village of Laragh, with Balinski-Jundzill’s daughter, Charlie’s Angels star Ella Balinska, acting as ring bearer.

The ceremony was followed by a wedding reception at their family home, Glendalough House.

Balinski-Jundzill, 53 – who works in the extractive oil industry, said: “When I saw Sophie, I was in such awe of her that I had to keep looking away to stop myself from crying.”

(Hello!)